Zimuto, Mhonderwa win CBZ Marathon

DONE AND DUSTED . . . From left to right) Harare Athletic Board (HAB) vice chairperson Aaron Whyte, HAB chairperson Cousinet Simunyu, CBZ Marathon winner Tendai Zimuto and CBZ Holdings acting Group chief executive officer Law-rence Nyazema during the prize presentation yesterday at Old Georgians Sports Club.

Ellina Mhlanga-Senior Sports Reporter

TENDAI Zimuto was yesterday crowned the CBZ Marathon winner for the second year running at Old Georgians Sports Club.

Zimuto clocked 2 hours 18 minutes 38 seconds to win the race which attracted seasoned runners such as Nedbank’s Lyno Muchena, who came second in 2 hours 19 minutes 45 seconds.

The Black Rhinos athlete is currently in camp training for an Olympic qualifying race in April.

“So I am happy, this was part of my training and Isaac (Mpofu) has been helping me with advice on how to run these races, especially a marathon.

“Last time I took a gamble but this time I was better prepared, I had my strategies and it also helped assess those strategies before my next race. So it worked out well, I took the lead, I think it was about 30km into the race and I maintained that until the finish line,” said Zimuto. In third place was Godwin Katakura from Cadence in 2 hours 19 minutes 57 seconds.

In the women’s category, Rudo Mhonderwa claimed the first spot in 2 hours 54 minutes 28 seconds. Mhonderwa, who finished third in last year’s edition, was pleased with the outcome.

“Last year things were tough for me because I was just coming from a maternity break. So I think now bit by bit I am gaining the fitness back.

“I am happy. I am still preparing for my other upcoming events, so I am happy with the time I ran today. I just want to pay tribute to the teammates I train with at Cadence.

“As an athlete, it’s tough to come back because everything seems new. It’s quite difficult but you just need to be strong enough and know that you have to go stage by stage until you get there,” said Mhonderwa.

Patience Garauzive from Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service crossed the finish line in second position in 2 hours 56 minutes 21 seconds. She was followed by Chiedza Chokore of Nedbank in third place in 2 hours 57 minutes 58 seconds. “Today’s race was much better since I have been struggling with injuries. I was just trying to see how I proceed going forward because I was not even doing long runs. I was surprised to see myself in the top three,” said Garauzive. Zimuto and Mhonderwa received US$1,000.

The men’s 21km was won by Wellington Varevi in 1 hour 4 minutes 27 seconds while ZRP’s Ethel Pangiso was the first to cross the finish line in the women’s category with a time of 1 hour 20 minutes 17 seconds.

Varevi is part of Team Zimbabwe to compete at the African Games in Accra, Ghana.

“Today’s race was good. It was part of the major races I was preparing for. So I went for 21km today just to check my endurance and I am satisfied. It all worked out because I managed to meet the targeted time,” said Varevi.

It was another good day for Pangiso on the road having won the FNB Kazungula Bridge Marathon last weekend.

“The race was very good. It was not that tough compared to the race I ran last week. So I had that confidence that last week I ran with Kenyans and I came first so that confidence gave me strength and I came first in 21km.

“This was just part of my training because I was targeting 1 hour 20 minutes today and I just did that. I am preparing for the Durban International Marathon on April 28,” said Pangiso.

Munyaradzi Katiyo and Stellah Jongwe maintained their dominance in wheelchair racing when winning the men’s and women’s 10km race respectively yesterday. Initially, the wheelchair race was supposed to be 21km but it was changed to 10km due to logistical issues.

Ossly Murambidzi and Golden Mhonderwa won the 10km race in the women’s and men’s categories. Acting Group chief executive officer of CBZ Holdings Lawrence Nyazema said they were pleased to provide a platform that nurtures champions. “In the growing significance of marathons locally, I am pleased to see that the CBZ marathon remains a crucial part of the sports calendar because the run is considered one of the qualifiers for the prestigious Comrades and Two Oceans marathons where our runners fly the Zimbabwe flag high.

“We are privileged to be providing a platform that nurtures champions, a part of our heritage and identity as your partners for success,” said Nyazema.