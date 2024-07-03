ZimTrade, Türkiye Exporters Assembly deepen cooperation

The partnership between ZimTrade and TİM, which is the umbrella organisation representing all exporters’ associations in Türkiye, will see the two leveraging on each other’s strengths and experiences to boost trade volumes and diversify the range of goods and services exchanged.

Herald Reporter

National trade development and promotion organisation, ZimTrade and its Türkiye counterpart, Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM), have agreed to deepen cooperation to boost bilateral trade between the two countries.

The partnership between ZimTrade and TİM, which is the umbrella organisation representing all exporters’ associations in Türkiye, will see the two leveraging on each other’s strengths and experiences to boost trade volumes and diversify the range of goods and services exchanged.

TİM represents more than 140 000 exporters who are registered under 61 exporters’ associations in Türkiye.

Speaking during a recent visit to Türkiye as part of an industrialisation benchmarking exercise led by Dr Thomas Utete Wushe, the Permanent Secretary of Industry and Commerce, ZimTrade client advisor, Ms Nozipho Maphala said the focus on Türkiye is part of a wider strategy to diversify Zimbabwe’s export markets.

“The focus on Türkiye complements Government’s ongoing efforts to boost the visibility of Zimbabwean products in regional and international markets, particularly the emerging ones,” said Ms Maphala.

“One of the core components of the mutual agreement is exchange of best practices in trade development and promotion,” she said.

“ZimTrade and TİM will regularly share insights and strategies that have proven effective in their respective markets. This exchange is expected to enhance the capabilities of both organisations in supporting exporters, thereby increasing their competitiveness on the global stage.”

There are vast export opportunities in Türkiye in sectors such as agriculture, processed foods, arts, crafts and textiles.

Fresh fruits, vegetables and tobacco are on high demand in Türkiye.

The country’s growing population and increasing preference for diverse food creates a ripe market for Zimbabwe’s high-quality agricultural produce.