ZimTrade, Türkiye deepen alliance

Speaking during a recent visit to TIM as part of an industrialisation benchmarking exercise he is leading, Industry and Commerce Permanent Secretary, Dr Thomas Utete Wushe, said there was now a focus on Türkiye as part of a wider strategy to diversify Zimbabwe’s export markets.

Remember Deketeke-Herald Reporter

NATIONAL trade development and promotion organisation, ZimTrade, and the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM) have strengthened their comprehensive strategic alliances, with Zimbabwe and Türkiye set to expand their bilateral ties.

The partnership will leverage on each other’s strengths and experiences to boost trade volumes and diversify the range of goods and services exchanged.

Speaking during a recent visit to TIM as part of an industrialisation benchmarking exercise he is leading, Industry and Commerce Permanent Secretary, Dr Thomas Utete Wushe, said there was now a focus on Türkiye as part of a wider strategy to diversify Zimbabwe’s export markets.

“The focus on Türkiye complements Government’s ongoing efforts to boost the visibility of Zimbabwean products in regional and international markets, particularly towards emerging markets,” he said.

“By tapping into Türkiye’s dynamic market, we are opening up new avenues for Zimbabwean products.”

ZimTrade client advisor Ms Nozipho Maphala said the cooperation would focus on information sharing, best practices and creating a strong network for the private sector in the two countries.

“One of the core components of the mutual agreement is exchange of best practices in trade development and promotion. ZimTrade and TIM, its Turkish counterpart, will regularly share insights and strategies that have proven effective in their respective markets.

“Furthermore, this exchange is expected to enhance the capabilities of both organisations in supporting exporters, thereby increasing their competitiveness on the global stage”, said Ms Maphala.

She said cooperation would also focus on information sharing, targeted at creating strong networks between exporters in the two countries.

“We have also committed to a continuous flow of trade-related information, which includes market intelligence, regulatory updates, and emerging opportunities in both Zimbabwe and Türkiye,” Ms Maphala said.

“We will focus on the creation of networks that enable exporters from Zimbabwe and Türkiye to connect and collaborate.”

Zimbabwe was creating a fertile market as Turkey’s population grows and its preference for a wider variety of goods increases.

Having vast untapped export opportunities, Zimbabwe sought to deepen relations in agriculture, processed foods, arts and crafts, and textiles sectors.

By leveraging Türkiye’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and extensive distribution networks, Zimbabwean textile producers could enhance their market reach and competitiveness.