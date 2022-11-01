Zimswitch partners with zimpapers Cancer Power walk

Breast cancer is among one of the most common cancers among women, and to a limited extent men, in the world. As of 2021, it accounts for 12 percent of all new annual cancer cases worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

The month of October is worldwide Breast Cancer awareness month. In response to this noble cause, Zimswitch has partnered with Zimpapers to raise awareness on the impact of breast cancer through the Cancer Power Walk with proceeds from the event aimed towards supporting patients living with cancer.

‘As Zimswitch, it is without doubt that women form a crucial part of our business, with our drive around financial inclusion. We are reminded this time every year of the struggles which are felt by many in fighting this disease.

“With the hope of giving encouragement and confidence to many people to participate in cancer screening for early detection and prevention, we join Zimpapers in the Cancer Power walk awareness drive,” remarked Cyril Nyatsanza, the chief executive officer of Zimswitch.

Zimswitch is a heritage brand which has been in existence since 1994.

With a reputable track record over the years, the brand has become a force to reckon with, through its reliable and secure payment platform in the financial payments market in Zimbabwe.

Payment for goods and services forms part of a typical consumer’s day to day routine activity and Zimswitch has made it easier for consumers and businesses to pay for goods and services whilst enjoying the convenience of transacting anytime and anywhere in Zimbabwe.

This has been made possible through a wide payments product portfolio which includes ZEEPAY single and bulk payment platform, Point of Sale, ZIPIT funds transfer solution and ZIPIT Smart merchant pay solution. Zimpapers Cancer Power walk will be held on 05 November 2022 at Old Hararians Sports Club. Harare, Chronicle house –Bulawayo, Manicaland Motoring house –Mutare, OK Mart – Gweru, Civic Centre – Masvingo and Nyamhunga Primary – Masvingo.

