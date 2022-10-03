Zimsec staffer, Kambuzuma High 1 school bursar busted for fraud

Senior Court Reporter

A ZIMSEC examinations clerk and a bursar at Kambuzuma High 1 School in Harare appeared in court on allegations of forging the Ordinary Level results certificate of an applicant who wanted to undergo police training at Ntabazinduna Training Depot.

Donald Taremeredzwa Muchawo and Clifford Matumbu appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with fraud.

Muchawo and Matumbu are jointly charged with Lorraine Tanyaradzwa Mushauripo, who wanted her certificate forged to have two more subjects added, William Chikumbirike, Obert Chirape and Morgen Chitaike on fraud charges.

The six are expected back in court on October 17 when their trial is scheduled to start before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

The State led by Mrs Martha Mookoto alleges on April 18 2022 police advertised for recruitment and Mushauripo got interested but had three Ordinary Level passes in Geography, History and Commerce.

Police were looking for people with five ‘O’ levels including English Language and Mathematics.

Mushauripo approached Matumbu who offered to assist her by forging a certificate with all the required subjects. She then paid him some money.

The money exchanged hands amongst the six until it got to Muchawo, who was supposed to forge the certificate.