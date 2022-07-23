Zimsec sets exam fee exchange rate

The registration window opened yesterday, with the fees in US dollar terms set at US$10 per subject for Grade 7, while it is US$11 per subject for O Level and A Level is at US$22 per subject. .

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has set the exchange rate to be used for payment of examination fees for Grade 7, Ordinary and Advanced Level candidates at $454,7 to US$1, applying up to the closure of registration on July 29.

The fees are subsidised by Government for learners in public schools, local authority schools and non-for-profit mission schools by 55 percent.

“The exchange rate to be applied is at $454,7758 to US$1. Payments must be made into the ZWL accounts which Zimsec communicated to the centres,” Zimsec said in a circular.

“United States dollar and Rand payments will be accepted via direct deposits through centres into the accounts which Zimsec communicated to the centres.

“Zimsec continues to accept examination fees in the currency paid by the parent or guardian to the centres. Centres must, therefore, transmit examination fees in the currency which the parents or guardians pay the fees.”

Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, recently told Parliament that plans were in place to ensure every prospective candidate registered for their exams.

She said it was illegal for schools to insist on payment of fees arrears before registration for public examinations, which may result in some candidates missing the examination deadline.

“This is illegal and a violation of the right to education for all school going citizens,” she said.