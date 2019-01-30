Zimsec O-Level results out

Columbus Mabika Herald Report

The November 2018 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Ordinary Level results are out and candidates can start collecting them from their respective centres today.

ZIMSEC board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje made the announcement during a media briefing yesterday.

“On behalf of the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council board and management, it gives me pleasure to advise the nation of the release of the November 2018 ZIMSEC Ordinary Level Examination results,” he said.

“Candidates who sat for this examination will be able to collect their results from their respective centres or schools from tomorrow.”

Prof Mwenje said the candidates recorded a 32,83 percent pass rate, higher than the 28,7 percent recorded in November 2017.

“It is important to note that in 2017, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education introduced a new curriculum for the Ordinary Level candidates whose results we are releasing today,” he said.

“The November 2018 Ordinary Level examinations, therefore, are the first on the new curriculum.

The total number of candidates who sat for the November 2018 Ordinary Level examinations was 239 411, which is 29,98 percent lower than the 2017 candidate entry of 332 473.”