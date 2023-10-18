Zimsec in strategies to curb exam leakages

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

Zimsec has initiated several new strategies to curb examinations malpractices for this year’s O and A levels including the daily delivery of question papers to examination centres and provision of examination material such as answer scripts and science chemicals.

The examinations started on Monday across the country. Sets of question papers circulating on social media had been checked out, and found to be fake, So those buying them had been defrauded.

Zimsec public relations manager Ms Nicky Dhlamini Moyo said that the distribution started on Monday, adding that there are a few centres that had delays in writing the examinations as when a delivery truck broke down on the way. But the issue was resolved, and centres were able to sit for their examinations. Cambridge examinations available at some private centres have always worked on same day delivery of question papers.

‘‘Another strategy to protect the integrity of the examinations is the provision of science chemicals to centres by Zimsec for the examinations. Zimsec is going ahead with this strategy, and to ensure that all centres have all their requirements. The examination has been rescheduled to Wednesday, 29 November, from Thursday 19th October 2023. Schools have been informed, and candidates alerted to this change,’’she said.

She indicated that investigations and arrests of those who have been selling supposed 2023 question papers continue as Zimsec works towards stopping examination fraud.

She said question papers on sale on social media platforms have been checked and they are fake papers which are defrauding students.

Zimsec continues to implore the nation at large to shun this vice and make reports of any malpractice to Zimsec or their nearest police stations.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro said examinations started as scheduled and there were no reports of disruptions and leaks so far.

‘‘Examination processes are going on well. We did not receive any complaints so far. We have tightened measures by implementing various strategies to ensure that no leakages will take place,’’ he said.

Zimbabwe Rural Teachers Union President Mr Martin Chaburumunda indicated that Zimsec should put in place effective resources as a way to curb leaks adding that planning is crucial before taking an action.

‘‘As a way to curb leaks resources should be mobilised so that they plan accordingly.

‘‘If students are writing at different times, there is high probability of leaks because of social media. We appeal for Zimsec to organise their things and put them in order,’’ he said.

Reports indicated that delays were recorded in various provinces including Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East provinces.

Parents who were interviewed by the Herald indicated that they were not happy with the strategies initiated saying that the organisation will soon lose its credibility.

Mrs Sandra Mawire of Mabvuku said the new system if not monitored well will lead to disasters adding that if students continue to write at different times, leakages will continue as well.

‘‘The strategy is good but we appeal that our children write at the same time as others.

‘‘The delays usually affect learners who are in rural areas especially those in remote areas where roads are inaccessible,” she said.