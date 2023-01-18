Zimsec dismisses nullification of Nov 2022 O-Level results

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has dismissed rumours circulating on social media that the council will not be releasing the November 2022 Ordinary Level results following the leakage of some examination papers to some students by their counterparts.

The council said the results will be produced but those who were caught cheating were identified during the marking of the scripts and their examination results have been cancelled.

On October 17, 2022 Zimsec issued a statement informing the nation that some candidates were found to have had pre-access to some O level question papers.

Subsequent statements were issued on October 20 and November 10, 2022, providing updates on the investigations into the matter.

Zimsec public relations manager Ms Nicky Dlamini said the O-Level results have not been cancelled and will be released accordingly.

“There have been false reports circulating on social media, particularly from a Zimsec parody (false) Twitter account and an online publication, Afrogazette, purporting that the Ordinary level results have been cancelled,” she said.

“Zimsec has issued no statements on the pass rate of the 2022 O Level examination candidates or cancellation of results. These reports are published in mischief to cause anxiety and unrest amongst candidates and parents.

“We advise all stakeholders to disregard these speculative attempts to cause panic and despondency and await official updates from Zimsec.”

Ms Dlamini said the council was in the process of finalising its assessment of the November 2022 O level performance.

She said the marking of the examinations has been completed and processes which precede the release of the results were currently underway.

“Candidates who had pre-access to question papers at different examination centres were identified during the writing of the examinations and also at the marking of scripts stage. These candidates will, in line with the Zimsec Act, Section 34, have examination results cancelled.

“Our stakeholders are called upon to expect the release of results to deserving candidates when all necessary processes have been completed. We wish to thank the public and all our stakeholders for their interest and cooperation in ensuring the integrity of our examination system,” Ms Dlamini said.