Zimsec 2022 Advanced Level results out

Zimsec board chairperson Prof Eddie Mwenje (right) announcing the results with Zimsec director Dr Lazarus Nembaware

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has today released Advanced Level results for 2022.

The results will be accessible today from 3pm on the Zimsec website.

Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje announced the release of the results today at Zimsec’s headquarters in Harare today.

“The results are accessible from today, January, 13 2023 from 3pm. The results may be accessed through the Zimsec website www.zimsec.co.zw

“Candidates are advised to click on their respective region where they will be redirected to the portal on which they can access their results. Please take note that this portal will be open for five days only,” he said.

Prof Mwenje said heads of examination centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools/centres from Zimsec’s regional offices on January 16.