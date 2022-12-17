Zim’s Paloma sparkles in Mzansi

Lifestyle Writer

When the sun shines, smile and bask in it, while does. For others the sun continues to shine and their electric smiles continue to brighten the world.

Such people are polished diamonds, sent to the world to give credence to the essence of life.

Just like a polished gem, which is precious and always shining, top South African based Zimbabwean socialite and entrepreneur Paloma Mlunjwana has added another feather on her hat after being selected brand ambassador for that country’s popular ticketing company TicketPro.

By the way TicketPro, a proud member of the Blue Label Telecoms Limited Group, is South Africa’s newest, secure, electronic ticketing provider and the official ticketing partner of Cricket South Africa among others.

Earlier this year Mlunjwana affectionately known as the Loloskloset landed a role in reality show, ‘Diamond and Dolls” and made headlines across Africa.

Recently she starred in another show “Queens of Mzansi” of which she said in her interview that 2022 was a good year for her as she managed to kick all the ticks on her bucket list.

Two weeks ago she was on cloud nine after she was on television again and this time, it was an endorsement by TicketPro.

A globe trotter Loloskloset was the suitable candidate and in an interview with The Herald on Saturday Lifestyle, the bubbly television personality said the endorsement will go a long way in achieving what she wants.

She said that this has opened doors for her 2023 projects.

“I thank God and believe talent can take you far. I didn’t expect 2022 to end in such a way having an endorsement and luckily this is the beginning of 2023. Already I have calls, scripts and meetings set up for new projects. I can say that I am already busy,” she jokingly said.

Loloskloset said her marriage with TicketPro was inspired by the love of travelling and it fits perfectly although she said it is a new phenomenon to her.

“Travel fits like a hand in a glove, with TicketPro and it’s all about creating memorable moments that leave people telling stories about their experiences,” she said.

“Travel is about giving back to the communities, the pandemic left many people unemployed and destitute during the two and half years of global shutdown and it is my way of giving back to the communities of South Africa, resurrecting livelihoods and making the industry flourish again. I would say it is about me doing my bit for South African work.”

Asked how she felt dominating in the foreign land, Loloskloset said it was her dream come true.

“When I relocated to South Africa, at first it wasn’t easy but I had to penetrate my way in order to survive. I can boastfully say that now I am the most sorted brand from fashion to acting,” she said.

She added that her 2023 plans include promoting more of her brand locally.

“You know being celebrated in foreign land sometimes is good, sometimes is difficult. I am happy that I have made a mark here and 2023 my focus is home. I want to start off by promoting my brand and also having events that have to do with me. I am working with my team on fashion designing, of late I have been having calls from some of the Zimbabwean socialites and celebrities where I style them and I thought to myself when not to make it a business,” she explains.

“On philanthropic work, my team is working on some schools and we are going to identify pupils especially the girl child who will be empowered with education and grooming etiquette among others.”

She said socialites and celebrities should use the opportunity to assist their fans who see them as role models.

“I once did a masterclass which was private on how people should carry themselves and dress up for occasions. When people see you as a role model you should not pay back by having selfies and all that but include having time with them.”

Loloskloset, who said was inspired by former United States First Lady Michelle Obama, was working on her biography book which is to be released at the end of next year.

“I think I have a lot to tell about myself, it is just that I am finding it hard and time to compile it, so I have engaged special people in my life whom I have given tasks to work on the project. I will be releasing the memorabilia if possible on my birthday. I am much inspired by Michelle Obama and I live by her principles and integrity. One day I will meet her,” she said.