Zim’s inter-religious groups commemorate death of Iran’s founder, Ayatollah Khomeini

Gibson Nyikadzino-Zimpapers Politics Hub

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, through its Cultural Centre, is holding an inter-religious meeting to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the death of the nation’s founder, Ayatollah Khomeini.

Imam Khomeini led the 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled the US backed Shah Government.

He died in 1989.

The meeting is being held under the theme “Imam Khomeini’s Perspective on the Resilience of the Palestinian People and Global Justice”.

Representatives from various Christian denominations, representatives from councils of Apostolic churches, the Islamic Council of Zimbabwe and Government officials are attending the meeting.

