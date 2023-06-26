  • Today Mon, 26 Jun 2023

Zim’s Chevrons make injury-inspired change to squad

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have called batsman Nyasha Mayavo to their ICC World Cup Qualifier squad as a replacement for injured Clive Madande.

Madande (23), who played limited roles in the first three Group A matches against Nepal, Netherlands and the West Indies, has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament because of a shoulder injury suffered in the big win over the Windies on Saturday.

His replacement Mayavo (30) is yet to get a senior national team cap but has played 57 first class games and 67 List A matches.

Group A rivals Nepal have also altered their team. The travelling reserve Kishor Mahato has replaced Sompal Kami, who sustained a hand injury earlier in the tournament against Zimbabwe.

The changes have since been approved by the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.

