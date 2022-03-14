Zim’s big day at Expo 2020 Dubai arrives

Africa Moyo in DUBAI

Zimbabwe’s big day, the commemorations for the National Day at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai, has arrived.

President Mnangagwa, who is expected to lead the event, arrived here yesterday morning but immediately engaged Zimbabweans based in the UAE.

Speaking at yesterday’s Diaspora engagement, President Mnangagwa confirmed his availability for the National Day commemorations.

“During my visit, I will have the opportunity to lead the celebrations of the National Day tomorrow (today), as well as address the business forum aimed at promoting trade and investment to Zimbabwe,” he said.

The Zimbabwe National Day commemorations will be held at the imposing Al-Wasl Plaza situated in the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

As part of the commemorations, the President will visit the pavilion and be shown around as it will be his first time to visit the expo.

Official parts of the National Day include the raising of the Zimbabwe national flag, singing of the national anthem and some cultural performances.

The event will be spiced up by artistic performances from Songs of Lozikeyi, a popular musical project featuring Bulawayo artistes, which has been curated to market brand Zimbabwe at the expo, as well as popular musician Jah Prayzah.

The all-female dance ensemble, Intombi Zomqangala led by Sandra Ndebele, is in Dubai and has been delivering performances as part of the build up towards the National Day event.

In an interview, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the UAE, Lovemore Mazemo, said all was set for the successful celebration of the day.

Ambassador Mazemo said he was expecting a bumper crowd for the National Day and is optimistic some investment agreements proposed since the start of the Expo 2020 Dubai could be sealed.

“As the Government, as parastatals and as the private sector we will present ourselves to potential investors that will attend our event,” he said.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Permanent Secretary Ambassador Manzou said he had also been impressed by the preparations for the National Day.

“Going around, I have really been very impressed by the work that has gone into preparing for this day. This is why you are here (journalists),” he said.

“It is phenomenal in terms of the opportunities that are available and for me, seeing a number of people passing through our pavilion, I couldn’t have imagine that much while in Harare.

“But after arriving here, I see there is a lot of interest in our pavilion, there is a lot of interest in the opportunities that our country is putting forward. So we are looking forward to a very successful National Day.”