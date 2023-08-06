Zim’s Ambassador to DRC Tomana dies

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Johannes Tomana, has died.

Ambassador Tomana died at his rural home in Honde valley, Manicaland Province, early this morning today after a short illness.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson, Mr Livit Mugejo, confirmed the death.

“We have just received sad news about the death of Ambassador Tomana in Honde valley. We are still gathering more details,” said Mr Mugejo.

Mr Tomana’s daughter, Mutsa, said the remains of her father were set to be brought to Harare late yesterday.

She described her father as loving.

“My father was very generous and prayerful. He loved his family. There is nothing that he did not do for his family that he could have possibly done,” she said.

She said her father had gone to their rural home last week and succumbed to a short illness early yesterday.

Born on 9 September 1967, Ambassador Tomana was a lawyer by training and distinguished himself in private practice.