Zimra staff gets accommodation

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has been commended for prioritising the welfare of it staff by building houses especially for its staff stationed at border posts.

Over the weekend, ZIMRA commissioned 20 houses for its staff at Chirundu Border Post.

Officiating at the commissioning ceremony on Saturday, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said the initiative was set to meet the housing needs of employees, a key factor in the discharge of their duties.

“This project is important not only in that it goes a long way towards meeting the housing needs of ZIMRA staff, but even more critically in that it helps in the long run to ensure that our Government meets its long-term national economic objectives through ZIMRA’s revenue collection and trade facilitation efforts.

“Chirundu was the first One-Stop Border Post in Southern Africa and has therefore hosted a number of countries who have come to benchmark in their development of similar projects in the region,” Min Ncube said.

He said Chirundu Border was a key link of trade between South Africa and Zambia and there was need to make it operate for 24 hours to facilitate trade.

“Chirundu is one of our key links of trade from South Africa to our neighbour Zambia and other countries in the north through the 24-hour Beitbridge Border Post. We have also seen the volumes of trade through Chirundu increase with increasing feeder traffic from Beira through Forbes.

“The need to make this border post operate on a 24-hour basis is increasingly becoming imperative in order to facilitate trade and this will mean even more need for accommodation for staff. We will therefore continue to support the infrastructure budget to that end,” he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, ZIMRA Commissioner-General Faith Mazani said the initiative will motivate staff and ensure quality service.

“The completion of the first phase of the Chirundu Housing Project and the subsequent accommodation of our staff will go a long way in motivating our staff. Chirundu’s 20 housing units that we see today are a small but important step towards bettering our employees working conditions,” she said.

“It is our hope that these units will also reflect ZIMRA and Government’s common commitment towards addressing housing challenges at all our border posts. ZIMRA’s strategy is anchored on the 4Ps that is People, Processes, Partnerships and Projects. The first P is deliberately our people that is our staff.

“We realise that in order to continue to deliver on our revenue collection mandate, we have to support our staff by providing the tools of trade, infrastructure and the enabling environment for them to implement Government policy and strategy.”

She said providing decent accommodation for ZIMRA staff will remain the organisation’s top priority.

Comm-Gen Mazani urged ZIMRA workers to remain committed and continue delivering on their targets.

“I ask that we remain committed to the task at hand while refraining from corruption, which has tainted our good work.”