ZIMRA seeks partnership with the media on tax education

Journalists from southern Zimbabwe touring the transformed Beitbridge Border Post as part of the ZIMRA and UNDPS tax and SDGs education on Wednesday-Picture by Thupeyo Muleya

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is working on a robust plan to engage the media to boost its tax education initiatives.



This was revealed by ZIMRA’s corporate communications executive, Mr Gladman Njanji during the training of journalists on tax and SDGS education in Masvingo this week.

The training was held in partnership with the United Nation Development Program, which is running a two-year program on tax education and SDGs.

Mr Njanji said there is need to equip tax payers with the right information to enhance voluntary taxation.