Zimra rolls out self-service kiosks

Business Reporter

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has started rolling out self service facilities (Kiosk) for clients in a move to enhance efficiency in tax remittance as well as improve collections, especially from the small to medium enterprises (SMEs).

Zimra said the first kiosk has been set up at its Kurima House offices in Harare with plans to expand the service to other centres in Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, Masvingo and eventually in other smaller towns.

According to Zimra, the initiative is mainly targeting SMEs without access to the internet, at a time the tax authority is also embracing digital services in line with global trends. The country has accelerated its digitalisation drive especially in the financial services sector due to among others, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in limited physical interactions as the country implemented lockdown measures to contain the virus.

The kiosks will provide among others, a platform for capturing income tax, value added tax (VAT), and pay as you earn (PAYE) tax returns on e-services and e-taxes.

Additionally, the kiosk will allow clients access internet services at the tax authority’s offices for the purposes of carrying out ZIMRA transactions only.

These include initial registration services into the Zimra systems on e-services and e-taxes, filling or submission of returns on e-services and e-taxes as well as validation of tax clearances issued on ZIMRA systems on e-services.

Zimra has expressed commitment to enhance the country’s revenue base by plugging any leakages while supporting Government programmes in line with the National Development Strategy (NDS1). Among the initiatives meant to increase revenue collections is tapping into the informal sector and SME sector.

The tax authority has collected $491 billion during the half year period to June 30, 2022. This was 36,8 percent above the $359 billion target.

In 2021, Zimra collected net revenue amounting to $463,57 billion, which was 154,77 percent growth in nominal terms and 4,73 percent real growth from 2020.

The top five revenue earners were Value Added Tax VAT, which accounted for 25,17 percent; companies at 20,42 percent; individuals at 17,12 percent; excise duty at 12,29 percent while the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) popularly known as the 2 percent tax accounted for 9,64 percent.