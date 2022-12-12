Zimra readies for festive border traffic

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Adequate staff and material resources have been deployed by Zimra at all ports of entry and exit to clear the anticipated rise in people travelling and vehicular traffic synonymous with the festive season.

In a statement last night, Zimra said more staff were deployed to Plumtree and Beitbridge border posts, which are usually the busiest ports of entry during peak periods and major holidays such as Christmas and New Year.

Between them they cope with more than 10 million entries and exits each year.

“We have put in place measures at our border posts to efficiently manage the seasonal influx of travellers and traffic over the festive season,” said Zimra.

“Traditionally, traffic increases at Beitbridge and Plumtree border posts between mid-December and the first week of January.

“This consists mainly of private travellers being Zimbabweans visiting their families, visitors coming to visit friends or relatives, tourists on holiday and other nationals transiting top destinations beyond our borders, all using either private or public transport.”

Zimra said some of the measures put in place to speedily clear traffic include the deployment of relief staff at busy border posts by mid-December and the reassignment of senior staff to ports of entry to assist with the expected traffic surge.

In addition, Zimra will be opening additional workstations which have already been set up, especially at the Beitbridge Border Post, to provide additional service points for the clearance of travellers.

More ICT hardware, including computers, printers and wi-fi gadgets have also been sent to service points and boost internet connectivity.

“On the software front, the electronic Temporary Import Permits (e-TIP) application has been enhanced to ensure that the motoring foreign travellers can easily log on and complete their applications prior to their arrival at the port, thus minimising time at the border.

“Furthermore, the two border posts close to Plumtree, Mphoengs and Maitengwe, have also been duly capacitated to receive significant private traffic in an effort to reduce the load on the Plumtree Border Post.

“Travellers can, thus, make a choice on which of these ports of entry is closest to their location and plan accordingly,” said Zimra.

By the end of the day yesterday, traffic was rising at Beitbridge Border Post, but the situation was still under control.

Zimborders Consortium chief executive Mr Francois Diedrechsen said they were working with other border agencies to ensure a flawless flow of traffic between mid-December and first week of January next year.

The consortium is transforming the border post at a cost of US$300 million under a public-private partnership with the Government as part of a 17-and-half-year built operate and transfer concession.

Traffic has been separated into three terminals to handle freight, buses and private cars and pedestrians, unlike the previous set up where all the traffic was being cleared in one hall.