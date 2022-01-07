Zimra in acting Comm-Gen post U-turn

Africa Moyo

In a dramatic turn of events, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) board has suspended the assumption of duty by Dr Moris Bekezela Mpofu as Acting Commissioner-General.

No explanation was given for the suspension, which was announced in a short statement seen by The Herald this afternoon.

“The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) board wishes to inform stakeholders that the assumption of duty of Dr Moris B. Mpofu as Acting Commissioner General of the Authority has been suspended.

“Accordingly, Mr Rameck Masaire will continue to serve as Acting Commissioner General of the Authority,” said Zimra vice board chairperson Mrs Josephine Matambo.

An announcement by Zimra early this week had indicated that Mr Masaire, who was the Acting Commissioner-General since February last year, had tendered his retirement notice on December 30 last year and the retirement was meant to be effective from February 1.

Dr Mpofu’s tenure was supposed to run from January until April when a substantive Commissioner-General is expected to have been appointed.