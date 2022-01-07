Zimra hunts for new head

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) is hunting for a new commissioner-general following the retirement of acting head Mr Rameck Masaire who is set to leave at the end of this month.

In a statement, Zimra board chair, Dr Callisto Jokonya said Mr Masaire, leaves the organisation after having been in charge for a year as the acting commissioner-general.

Dr Jokonya lauded him for reforming the organisation and his capabilities for having managed to surpass the net revenue targets for 2021 despite the disruptions caused by the Covid-19-induced lockdowns.

The Zimra board chairperson said the incoming commissioner-general must be able to provide strategic, proactive and effective leadership for the authority’s operations.

“The applicant should have a comprehensive knowledge of Zimbabwe’s tax and customs systems and familiarity with the revenue laws, regulations, treaties and protocols administered by the authority,” he said.

Dr Jokonya also said the new commissioner-general will also be required to broaden the revenue base as well as push for the automation of processes.