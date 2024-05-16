Zimra extends electronic single window platform to Beitbridge

ZIMRA launches the Zimbabwe Electronic Single Window platform at the Beitbridge Border Post on Thursday morning as part of government's thrust of the ease of doing business-Picture by Thupeyo Muleya

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Government on Thursday launched the Zimbabwe Electronic Single Window platform at Beitbridge Border Post to merge all processes under one online platform.https://youtu.be/k7pcWtPK-ao?si=Yamk6aDbZN7kA8i1

The facility enhances the country’s ease of doing business as outlined in the Trading Across Borders concept.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is spearheading the project.

The facility allows parties involved in trade facilitation to lodge standardized documents electronically, with a single entry point to fulfil all import, export, and transit related regulatory requirements.

ZIMRA’s Head of Compliance and Automation, Mr Adrian Swarres said the project is being implemented in phases.

“So far we are implementing the Ministry of Health and Child Care Port Health module in the Zimbabwe Electronic Single Window system,” said Mr Swarres.

“This was first rolled out at Forbes Border Post in September last year and in November last year it was also rolled out at Robert Mugabe international Airport.

“So Beitbridge Border Post is the next port where the first transactions for Beitbridge Port Health started today,” said Mr Swarres.