ZimPraise leave for UK tour

Arts Reporter

Interdenominational group ZimPraise choir has left today for the United Kingdom ahead of the much-awaited tour AfriPraise Festival scheduled for next month.

The festival which will see more than ten local, regional and, international gospel artistes will take place at Gaumont State Theatre, London, UK.

Led by ZimPraise, some of musicians set to perform include Janet Manyowa, Minister Micheal Mahendere, Kudakwashe Mutsvene, Eleana Makombe, Everton Mlalazi, Sir Benjamin Rupapa, Mathias Mhere, Canaan Nyathi, Grace Forlu, Maureen Forbah and Jonah Chivasa among others.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Zimpraise CEO, founder member Joseph Madziyire said preparations are at an advanced stage as artistes have started jetting in for the festival.

“It is a whole lot programme which begins Friday (tomorrow). The choir and the team have left for the festival,” he said.

“We are beginning off with the ZimFest and I am happy the members are ready to serenade UK fans. Artistes have started trickling in with most of them jetting in from next week.”

Madziyire said the project festival came up after he thought of uniting Africa through music and art.

“From our itinerary, we are going to have exhibitions, tours, workshops, and seminars on the development of music from artiste level to branding. We have invited some of the reputable renowned speakers to facilitate. Good thing some of the established artistes taking part at the festival will share their experience and skills on how they made it that far,” he said.

“I can say that with AfriPraise the goal is to unite the global African village through music and art. We are celebrating this African Christian heritage and fostering unity across continents, creating a community, strengthening bonds, promoting collaborations, and elevating the collective spirit of African people worldwide.”

He said tickets were selling well with high demand for them even online.

“Fans can purchase their tickets online and we have a roadmap of the festival which will help them how it is going to take place. The UK team on the ground, already confessed that tickets were selling fast and we encourage those who want to buy to do so to avoid disappointments,” said Madziyire.

Madziyire emphasizes that AfriPraise is not confined to Africans alone but extends an open invitation to anyone who appreciates the beauty of Africa and acknowledges its influential voice in the world.

He added that next week they will announce the host or hostess of the show, apart from having a festival dinner with participants in London.

However, ZimPraise has re-branded to Zimpraise Legacy Network and their music reflects the spiritual heritage of Zimbabwe, spreading messages of hope, faith, and unity.

Through their performances, Zimpraise they have collaborated with various renowned gospel artistes, both within Zimbabwe and internationally, to create powerful musical collaborations.