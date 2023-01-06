Zimpraise drops new single

Arts Correspondent

As the year has just begun, celebrated musical outfit Zimpraise Choir has released a single titled “Agere Pachigaro” off their much-awaited live DVD album.

The album to be launched on February 10 is named Zimpraise Season 15: Jesus The Greatest of All.

The latest single was performed and led by the rising star Tapiwa Robyn Mafadza who has a powerful voice and heavy stage presence.

Zimpraise told the Herald Arts and Entertainment that the declaratory song describes the power of God.

“Agere Pachigaro is a declaration and testimony song that acknowledges the grace of God through circumstances and situations that could have taken us out but through it all, we survived.”

“It is because of the sovereign God who reigns with all power and authority.”

The praise song was written and directed by Zimpraise chief executive Joseph Madziyire.

Zimpraise said fans should look forward to receiving the full package next month.

“This is a very special album that is different from the rest of the projects we have done in the past.

“We have grown over the years in terms of quality in terms of everything and come February 10 the album will be available on various music platforms.”

In October last year, they staged a top-notch performance during their live DVD recording ranging from discography, voice projection, dressing and presentation.

They were supported by the award-winning South African gospel outfit “Joyous celebration Choir who did not disappoint the fully packed Glamis Arena.

Locally Minister Michael Mahendere, Mathias Mhere, Jonah Chivasa, Marbel Madondo, Eleano Makombe, Blessing Annatoria, Tawanda Midzi and Canaan Nyathi also delivered sterling performances.

Over the years, Madziyire has groomed, raised and packaged many of the young musicians in the gospel music industry today.

Last year Zimpraise Choir disbanded its old set up by doing away with its name together with permanent musicians and vocalists, to pave way for a new project under the name Zimpraise Legacy Network.

The setting up of Zimpraise Legacy Network will end the existence of Zimpraise Choir as its followers have known it since its formation in 2006.

Instead of having permanent members, the choir now fish vocalists and instrumentalists from an academy the leadership envisage setting up under Zimpraise.