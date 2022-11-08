 Zimpost urged to enter into smart partnerships

Herald Reporter

Zimpost should enter into smart partnerships as it is well positioned to digitally connect the whole nation in line with Vision 2030 through its established infrastructure, a Cabinet Minister said.

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said this while addressing guests at the Zimpost 2023 Strategic Planning workshop in Harare.

Dr Muswere urged Zimpost to partner and collaborate with big players in the e-commerce value chain to include the likes of Amazon and Alibaba, among others.

“My ministry, on behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, has been and is still in the process of establishing Community Information Centers (CICs) across the country.

“The objective of establishing these CICs is to bridge the digital divide between the urban and rural communities,” he said.

Dr Muswere said his ministry’s mandate is to champion the blending of Government policies and activities with ICT-based solutions to create a smart Zimbabwe as part of Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy (NDS1).

“As a Government, our thrust in the year 2023 is to support and reinforce ongoing policy measures that have been put in place towards the recovery of the Zimbabwean economy.

“This is aimed at accelerating economic growth and transformation, through re-tooling and productive capacity expansion,” he said.