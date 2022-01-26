Zimplats distances self from CSOs attack on companies

Herald Correspondent

Mining giant, Zimplats has distanced itself from statements recently made by Western-sponsored civil society organisations (CSOs) attacking non-traditional foreign investments in Zimbabwe.

The civil society organisations, under the banner of the Crisis Coalition Zimbabwe singled out Chinese corporate citizens for an unrestrained attack laden with racist and xenophobic undertones.

In a typical divide-and-rule tactic, the civil society groups exhorted some investors for what they termed “positive developments done by other mining companies in Zimbabwe whose investments have been behind the establishment of towns like Bindura, Hwange, Shurugwi and Zvishavane”.

But one of the companies picked for praise, Zimplats, slapped down the bait and distanced itself from the civil society.

“Zimplats is not associated with the group and did not have any input into the statement,” Zimplats said in a statement to this publication.

“We conduct our business in line with our values of respect, care and deliver and our purpose, which is to create a better future for our stakeholders through the metals that we produce and the way in which we do business,” said head of corporate affairs Busi Chindove.

Zimplats’ statement comes after Chinese companies received support in defence of their right to do business in Zimbabwe, having answered President Mnangagwa’s call that, “Zimbabwe is Open for Business”.

Other policies, including the marquee Vision 2030 of attaining an Upper Middle Income Status by 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 are anchored on attracting significant foreign direct investment inflows.

In the natural resources sector, the US$12 billion Mining Economy Sector by 2023 has drawn new capital from abroad with China accounting for nearly 75 percent of investments and employing over 100 000 people.

The attack on Chinese investments in Zimbabwe has been seen as a deliberate ploy to undercut the country’s recovery path. It is also feared that it may set a bad precedent whereby foreign investors could be hounded out of the country at whim.

Chinese Embassy in Harare and businesses have since expressed disquiet over the stereotyping of investments from the Asian giant.

They also highlighted the numerous cooperation gestures that they have made in Zimbabwe from capital projects to addressing community needs.