Zimplats commissions US$133m plant

Speaking to The Herald, Mashonaland West Minister of State for Mashonaland West, Mary Mliswa Chikoka said all preparations had been successfully completed.

Conrad Mupesa-Mashonaland West Bureau

Platinum producer, Zimplats is today expected to commission its third plant concentrator which is part of its US$1,8 billion expansion drive.

The concentrator or processing plant which Zimplats has successfully installed, processes platinum ore brought from the mine and removes most of the valuable mineral or metal from the ore and discards most of the barren portion of the ore as tailings.

Zimplats’ expansion programme approved and adopted in 2021 comprises nine projects in Ngezi, including the concentrator, and will be implemented over a 10-year period.

According to a statement issued by Zimplats late last year, the construction of a third concentrator plant at a cost of US$133 million with a nameplate capacity of 0,9 metric tonnes per annum was scheduled for commissioning in first quarter of 2023.

“Implementation of the SMC concentrator tailings dam extension project to sustain the operation at the termination of the existing tailings storage facility (TSF) when it reaches its maximum design height of 43m,” read part of the statement.

The plant will process platinum group metals ore including platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium from the mine through crushing, milling, floatation and filtration.

The group metals have similar physical and chemical properties and occur together in nature.

At least 70 contractors are working on the Zimplats’ undertaking of a US$1,8 billion expansion programme which includes development of Mupani Mine to replace Rukodzi and Ngwarati mines.

The total cost of Mupani project is US$388 million.

Other projects include a sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions abatement at a cost of US$200 million, and smelter expansion at US$280 million at Selous Metallurgical Complex (SMC).

A platinum group metals (PGM) base metal refinery plant at SMC at a cost of US$200 million is also part of the projects lined up by the mining giant.

Zimplats, which currently employs 7 000 workers at both the Ngezi and Selous sites, is implementing employees’ housing project in Turf and Chegutu at a cost of US$20 million.

Zimplats is also targeting a 110 MWAC Solar power plant (US$201 million) and investment in the development of a 185MW solar photovoltaic plant.

Development of Hartley Mine at a cost of US$289 million to increase overall Zimplats ore production to 8,8Mtpa by 2028 and upgrade of Bimha Mine using US$82 million are also part of the company’s projects lined up.

“We are happy that Zimplats is investing more in its operations that is going to see a gradual increase in the number of people that will be employed and majority will be drawn from the province. As a province we are ready for this auspicious event,” she said.

Of the total 7 000 employees, 3 500 are contract employees and the numbers according to Zimplats, are expected to double over the next five years.

Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister, Dr Polite Kambamura said Zimplats was answering President Mnangagwa’s call for mines to focus on value addition and beneficiation, which in turn would make Zimbabwe realise more earnings from its raw minerals.