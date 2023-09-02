ZimPI commends prevailing peaceful environment

ZimPI chairperson Senator Sekai Holland said they were happy that Zimbabweans took seriously the consistent clarion calls for peace, unity, love, harmony and development.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Peacebuilding Initiative (ZimPI) has commended Zimbabweans for maintaining peace before, during and after the harmonised elections.

ZimPI chairperson Senator Sekai Holland said they were happy that Zimbabweans took seriously the consistent clarion calls for peace, unity, love, harmony and development.

“Zimbabweans as one are the winners of these elections. We all played our part in making these extraordinary elections happen,” she said.

“The President’s call for peace, subsequently amplified by all political parties, their leadership, members and sympathisers, reverberated throughout their campaign messaging, with a focus on the need to shun violence in all its forms, culminating in the prevailing peaceful environment reflecting the true character of Zimbabweans as a people.

“Our congratulations go to our traditional leaders and their new leader Chief Mtshane Khumalo, councillors, national assembly, and senate members who emerged victorious in the polls.

“Our courageous and gallant freedom fighters, living and late, are smiling at this historic achievement, a feat all of us Zimbabweans must be collectively proud of.

“Let us remember and savour this for years to come. We have demonstrated one value of democratic elections, in the peaceful conduct of citizens during elections.”

ZimPI’s focus is to contribute to the construction of a safe, secure, happy, peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe anchored on sustainable peace, following the traditional peace processes and best practices.

Sen Holland said their next task as Zimbabweans was to work on the call for unity as one people.

“United, we must relearn how to use our natural traditional values, mitupo/izibongo (totems) as well as the strategies our leaders designed to unite us as Zimbabweans during our liberation war, to embrace our diversity, as we, together, build our inclusive Zimbabwe,” she said.

Sen Holland said ZimPI long ago realised that they must work with Government, filling in the gaps in development at communities where people work, as well as to agenda set by mainstreaming peacebuilding in all their policies and programmes.