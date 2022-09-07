Zimparks, ZTA partner to train frontline staff

ZimParks director-general Dr Fulton Upenyu Mangwanya addresses employees during the launch of the customer care training of rangers by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) in Harare today. Picture: Innocent Makawa

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) has partnered with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority to train 600 frontline staff members at tourism destinations countrywide as part of improving service excellence.

As Government targets a US$5 billion tourism industry by 2025, service excellence is vital as being the ability of service providers to consistently meet and even exceed tourists’ expectations.

ZimParks director-general Dr Fulton Upenyu Mangwanya said the training session is to do with the revamping of the whole system in the Parks authority so that their staff improve in terms of interacting with clients.

“Clients need quality services and it can only come after exposure to such type of training. When you actually visit a park or an office, you expect to be treated well,” he said.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority head training Mr Nehemiah Chikudza who is spearheading the training said they were targeting all the 10 provinces within the Zimbabwean destination.

“We will train the frontline staff so that when both domestic and foreign tourists come, they can take care of them.

“What we want at the end of the day is to say, when a person comes to Zimbabwe, they should be able to market and give it a positive image when they go back to their final destinations,” he said.