ZimParks suspends procurement workers

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has suspended its two procurement workers for allegedly flouting procurement regulations involving hundreds of thousands of United States dollars.

The parastatal suspended Edmund Chirongedzo, the procurement officer and Delia Mapuranga the procurement clerk, pending investigations.

ZimParks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the suspension of the duo and said investigations were underway.

“The Parks and Wildlife Management Authority would like to confirm the suspension of Edmund Chirongedzo the Procurement Officer and Delia Mapuranga the Procurement Clerk, effective 21 July 2023, pending investigations on allegations of procurement irregularities involving tempering with quotations in order to give advantage to certain suppliers among other malpractices. The suspension is in line with Government’s drive to fight corruption within public entities,” he said.

ZimParks is responsible for conserving Zimbabwe’s wildlife and wilderness resources, in national parks, protected areas and other state-owned land.