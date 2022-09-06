ZimParks on high alert as hyenas wreak havoc in Mbire

Some of the sheep that were attacked by hyenas

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A pack of marauding hyenas is wreaking havoc in Mbire killing livestock.

Mbire district development coordinator Mr Richard Maruta said officials from ZimParks are on the ground tracking down the hyenas.

This follows the killing of six sheep belonging to Mr Nathan Muzeza of Kutegwa Village under Chief Chitsungo.

It is suspected that a pack of 15 hyenas attacked and killed his sheep but Mr Maruta said the district is harbouring large numbers of hyenas.

He said at one point there was a plan to remove the hyenas and transfer them for the safety of people and their livestock.

“ZimParks are on high alert but the challenge is that hyenas only travel during the night. Tracking them becomes very difficult,” he said.

“We suspect that a lot of livestock has been killed because goats and sheep sleep in the open now that people have harvested.

“The recent attack was noticed because it happened in a kraal. We are encouraging people to reinforce their kraals, they have the knowledge and expertise to do this.”

Mr Maruta also advised people in Mbire to travel during the day to avoid encounters with hyenas.

The district information officer Nathan Chireru said the attack occurred between midnight and 1am.

“The livestock were in their kraal just about 35 metres away from Mr Muzeza’s bedroom. Hyenas have become a menace in and around the Monozi area of Mbire,” he said.

“The hyenas are killing goats, turkeys, cattle, pigs and sheep among other livestock. A number of farmers have been affected by the hyenas and some farmers are spending sleepless nights guarding their livestock.

“If the predators are not caught, they have the potential of bringing the Presidential livestock scheme to waste.”