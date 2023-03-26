Zimparks kill problem Gutu crocodile

The carcass of the notorious crocodile that was killed by Zimparks rangers after attacking and seriously injuring two teenage boys in Chiguhune communal lands in Gutu

George Maponga in Masvingo

Zimparks rangers have shot and killed a notorious crocodile that recently attacked and seriously injured two teenage boys in Chivake River in Gutu.

The two unnamed boys were hospitalised at Chichi District Hospital after the attack by the reptile in Chiguhune communal lands.

The injured boys’ condition is said to be stable.

Zimparks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said the problem crocodile’s carcass was taken to Masvingo.

“We eliminated the crocodile in Chivake River in Gutu after it attacked and injured two boys who were taken to Chivhu Hospital for treatment.Their condition is stable,” said Mr Farawo.

“Every time there is a problem animal, Zimparks attends to such situations and either kills the animal or animals or just scare them away and in this case we killed the problem crocodile in Chiguhune.”

Mr Farawo urged members of the public to treat water bodies with caution as they risk being attacked by crocodiles especially this time when most rivers are full.

The killing of the Chiguhune crocodile comes after Zimparks last month liquidated another killer crocodile in Runde River that had killed and eaten a fish monger.

The fishman’s remains were recovered from the crocodile after it was killed by Zimparks rangers and the deceased’s remains were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital mortuary.