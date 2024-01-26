  • Today Fri, 26 Jan 2024

ZimParks crafts 2024 strategic plan…. consolidation of wildlife conservation top priority

ZimParks crafts 2024 strategic plan…. consolidation of wildlife conservation top priority

Walter Nyamukondiwa – Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) is fine-tuning its 2024 Strategic Plan which seeks to consolidate successes registered in wildlife conservation and strengthen cooperation with other stakeholders.

Zimparks is crafting strategies to protect wildlife habitats, tourism development at its 65 facilities, resource mobilisation and reviewing manpower levels.

Speaking at the strategic plan review workshop in Chinhoyi, Zimparks director-general Mr Fulton Mangwanya said the efforts were being directed at eliminating poaching.

“The real issues that concern wildlife conservation have to do with poaching which we have to make sure we bring to zero,” said Mr Mangwanya.

“We want to make sure that in our parks, the 65 properties which we have, we want to ensure that we do habitat protection and that all is expensive.”

Zimparks, he said, would be working with other stakeholders such as the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) to get equipment to enhance the protection of wildlife and management of its rangers.

AWF handed over an assortment of anti-poaching field equipment, including military boots, tents and camp beds to Zimparks on the sidelines of the Strategic Planning workshop.

Zimparks board chairman Dr Aggripa Sora hailed private players such as AWF for capacitating Zimparks to conserve wildlife and habitats.

AWF Country Director Ms Olivia Mufute said the dedication and commitment of rangers in protecting wildlife needs to be complemented with suitable equipment.

You Might Also Like

/
  • 202 ZPCS trainees graduate in VIP protec... National

    202 ZPCS trainees graduate in VIP protec...

    Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent Today was the closing ceremony of the ZPCS, VIP protection course number 2 of 2023, which was officiated by ZRP Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga at Shamva Battle Camp. ZPCS decided to establish a VIP protection unit in an effort to shield VIPs during armed robberies and shootouts due to the state’s high […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take a survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey