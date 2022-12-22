ZimParks adjusts tourism fees

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Victoria Falls tourism access fees have been raised by ZimParks to US$10 from US$7 for residents, US$30 for SADC citizens and US$50 for international travellers.

Zambia charges US$30 entry fee for international and SADC visitors.

ZimParks public relations manager Mr Tinashe Farawo said the new adjustments were aimed at promoting local tourism.

“We are working towards achieving a US$5 billion tourism economy. The adjustments will help with operational costs and wildlife management and conservation,” he said.

“I think US$10 is fair because in other neighbouring countries people pay more. This is a bold move and it will help to promote the tourism industry,” said Ms Melissa Mulungi from Sunningdale.

Ms Grace Mapuranga from Mabvuku echoed the same sentiments and said the new fees will help boost the tourism industry.

“Places like Victoria Falls attract people from across the globe so the price should not be cheap, but at the same time, the fee must be affordable to the local citizens. The new fees are okay and they will help in building the Zimbabwean brand in the tourism sector,” she said.

Mr Tapiwa Murumahoko concurred with Ms Mapuranga and said the new fees to view the Victoria Falls was fair and affordable.

“I like travelling a lot and in other countries. They charge exorbitant fees to view such places like Victoria Falls. The fees at Victoria Falls were cheap, not the cheapest in the SADC region so the adjustment was long overdue and it is the best decision ZimParks has made,” he said.

Tourism is one of the critical sectors of the economy with great potential to turn around the economy and it is a low hanging fruit characterised by foreign currency earnings, employment creation and community empowerment.

A 79 percent increase in new investments was also recorded this year with a total of US$96,5 million recorded.