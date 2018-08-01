Zimpapers TV movie in pipeline

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Forget about star-studded movies like “Expandables”, “Oceans Sequel” or “Avengers Infinity” as Zimbabwe is set to claim its own slice of the cake with a new film, “The Letter”.

The movie was co-written, produced and co-directed by renowned theatre and film practitioner Daves Guzha and multi-talented Joe Njagu. It is a collaboration between MMX productions and Zimpapers Television Network.

“The Letter” features veteran local actors including Emmanuel Mbirimi, Sarah Mpofu, Caroline Mashingaidze, Admire Kuzhangaira, Takura Makura, Tinaye Wayne, Jefferson Muserera and Zambian star Henry Phiri among others.

The film does not only have reputable actors, but experts working in it such as Farai Chimombe who is leading the lightning team as the gaffer while United Kingdom-based filmmaker Rufaro Kaseke is the production manager.

Josh Changa is in the art department while Jeffery Chasi is working on recording sound.

In an interview with Herald Insight Njagu said shooting has been completed and they are now working on the post-production circuit.

“We have completed shooting and now we are working on editing. It is going to be edited at the MMX. We were so excited that we had a huge turn out during the auditions and some of the stars include the renowned actors. We came up with the concept with Daves Guzha and I then wrote the script,” he said.

He said the film will have a red carpet première in September. Guzha said the film was based on true story.

“I was sitting in my office with Njagu in 2015 when the Government law was passed about workers being fired. We were also reading a newspaper on the firing of the people and that is how it came about. We then decided to head hunt for the lead actors and putting everything together. We went for veterans who can act and also included actors from Bulawayo so as to make it an inclusive film,” he said.

“The Letter”, tells the story of Simon played by Mbirimi — a man who is planning to retire from his job and start a business with his friend (Phiri).

Simon’s retirement dreams are shattered when he is given a letter of dismissal before he retires.

The film is a human story about survival and how a man put in a corner will do whatever it takes to protect and provide for his family.