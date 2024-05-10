Zimpapers to host Mother’s Day treat

Herald Reporter

Zimpapers and Cafe Oasis are teaming up to host a special brunch on Mother’s Day on Sunday, celebrating all things motherhood! The festivities kick off at 11:30 am at Cafe Oasis in Mt Pleasant, Harare, offering a delightful and relaxing atmosphere.

The day promises to be a heart-warming experience, filled with interactive talks focused on mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

Guests can also enjoy engaging garden games, soothing music, and a delicious brunch, the perfect ingredients for a memorable Mother’s Day celebration.

The Zimpapers PR and Communications manager, Pauline Matanda extends a warm invitation to everyone.

“This Mother’s Day, we want to create a space where families can come together, celebrate the special women in their lives, and create lasting memories. Whether it’s your biological mother, a cherished aunt, or a friend who embodies the spirit of motherhood, we invite you to join us for a day of appreciation and interaction.”

The theme for the brunch is all-encompassing, encouraging both men and women to attend. Bring your mothers, mother figures, wives, daughters, sisters, or anyone who represents the strength, love, and beauty of motherhood.

Let’s shower the mothers and mother figures in our lives with love and appreciation this Mother’s Day!

For reservations, call 0783776832, 0773216457 0r 0772237388