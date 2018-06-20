Zimpapers to celebrate men in style

Vongai Mbara Arts Correspondent

In belated celebration of Father’s Day, Zimpapers Corporate Events Department will be hosting yet another event in celebration of men this Saturday at Star FM Gardens along Simon Mazorodze.

After successfully hosting a beauty and fashion expo for women, the department is turning the notch, this time celebrating men through the Mancave event which will see men candidly discussing issues that affect them over braai and drinks.

From dressing tips, self-grooming, fashion, wellness and health, the event will feature several high profile guests who will speak on those topics.

Johnathan Denga, a business etiquette, grooming and trends expert will speak on grooming, dressing, wearing appropriate attire and conduct in various professional and social areas.

Joel Gombera who is a senior manager at CBZ Group Marketing will speak on financial wellness and address the typical issues that affect men when it comes to money and managing it.

Award-winning author, lawyer and motivational speaker Arthur Marara will share some tips on how to stay on track despite various challenges faced in life.

Blessing Diza, a lawyer and partner at Mhishi Nkomo and legal advisor to the National Federation of Zimbabwe Body Building and Fitness will discuss maintaining a healthy work and life balance and how to juggle careers and fitness.

He will also share his personal story and tragedies that he has overcome and will touch on the law and areas that typically affect men.

Dr Webster Kadzatsa, a clinical oncologist and lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe will speak on issues pertaining to men’s health.

Organisations that include Fantasy Condoms, SM Distributors, CBZ, Colcom and Country Choice Foods have come on board to partner the initiative.

Popular Star FM disc jockey Shingai Mokina, popularly known as DJ Mox, will be the host of the event whilst DJ Buffly will be on the Decks.

A host of local DJs will also be in attendance and there will be lots of give-aways and fun activities.

For bookings contact Agnes Ruwona on 0733 309 228 or Chipo Mangwayana on 0772 902 478