Zimpapers journalists honoured at Merck media awards

Rumbidzai Mushonga-Herald Correspondent

Zimpapers journalists, Phillipa Chinhoi and Michael Magoronga, were yesterday honoured at the Merck media awards following their outstanding stories.

The awards covered a range of topics in health reporting and were held in collaboration with African First Ladies.

Zimbabwean First Lady and Merck Foundation Ambassador, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, received special thanks for supporting health and philanthropic programmes.

Chinhoi, known for her passion for writing health stories, has been honoured for the second time. Her article, “Stop judging women, men can also be infertile”, was a stand out piece that took centre stage at this year’s awards.

She said: “I am truly grateful to receive this award from the Merck Foundation. I also want to extend my thanks to the First Lady for recognising and appreciating our work as journalists in Zimbabwe. “It is heartening to know that our efforts in disseminating information about diabetes, cancer, and infertility, are valued.

“The societal stigma towards women, especially when they face challenges in bearing children, is a significant issue. I am genuinely excited to have won as this becomes my second award from Merck Foundation.”

Magoronga said he was humbled that journalists were being recognised for their efforts, especially as they try to address “social views which seem to be have been normalised in society”, such as drug and substance abuse and child marriages.

“As journalists we are the voice of the voiceless and we also try to unpack some of these things so that people can get to learn.

“I also play a role in supporting the Government in trying to address these issues and in promoting gender equality.

“So as a male journalist, I think I should stand up for women and girls,” said Magoronga.