Zimpapers hosts land indaba

Herald Reporter

Empowering communities through legal awareness is the focus of a critical one-day land conference hosted by the Zimpapers Knowledge Centre, in collaboration with Zimpapers Bulawayo publications, The Chronicle, The Sunday News, B-Metro, and Umthunywa.

Titled “Land Matters: Empowering Communities through Legal Awareness,” the event takes place on Thursday, April 25 at the Holiday Inn in Bulawayo during the 64th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

This timely conference comes amid growing concerns about the rise of illegal settlements on agricultural land across Zimbabwe.

To address this issue and empower communities, the event brings together key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, for a comprehensive discussion.

Raising public awareness is a central theme. The conference aims to educate attendees, particularly those in rural areas, on the legal procedures for acquiring land.

This focus tackles the issue of illegal land sales and empowers communities to make informed decisions.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development has repeatedly condemned the rise of illegal settlers, emphasising their sole authority in issuing land tenure documents.