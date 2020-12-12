Zimpapers donates PPEs to John Tallach

Bulawayo Bureau

ZIMPAPERS has donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) to John Tallach High School in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North in a bid to help the Covid-19 hardest hit institution contain and stop the spread of the global pandemic.

Since the first outbreak at the school, 185 pupils have tested positive which propelled the Government to turn it into a quarantine centre.

The media house donated face masks, sanitising gel and an infra-red thermometer.

Speaking during the handover at the school yesterday, Sunday News Editor Limukani Ncube said it was important for citizens help Government contain Covid-19 in the country.

“As Zimpapers we would like to complement Government efforts in making sure that schools are safe for learners. Today, we bring a token to John Tallach High School, which is one of the schools that have been hard hit by Covid-19 with a high number of positive cases among students,” said Ncube.

“We are doing this as a responsible corporate organisation and we join hands with the Government, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, parents, teachers and learners to say let’s make our children safe in our schools, let’s make our teachers safe and let’s make learning safe.”

He added that the donation was meant to aid the school comply with the World Health Organisation and Government Covid-19 guidelines which call for constant monitoring of body temperature, the wearing of masks and the practice of hand hygiene and social distancing.

Ncube said Zimpapers had extended the gesture to other schools around the country to complement Government efforts in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

“As Zimpapers we have also donated similar personal protective equipment to a number of schools across the country. We have handed over similar consignments to schools Mashonaland West, Masvingo, Chimanimani, and Harare. We will continue to support the education sector in line with our corporate social responsibility thrust as a business,” he said.

John Tallach senior teacher Mr Tavengerwei Bope expressed gratitude, adding that the donation will go a long way in helping the school cope.

He said the high number of cases had left authorities in shock at first, although most of the pupils had recovered.

“We are grateful for this kind gesture because we are in great need of hand sanitisers and all kinds of PPE to ensure Covid-19 does not spread and that our recovered pupils do not contract it again. We are grateful to the community and other businesses which have chipped in to help us sail through this traumatic time,” said Mr Bope.

Director of communication in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro called on other stakeholders to chip in and help the school fight Covid-19.

He said a majority of the infected pupils had recovered countrywide owing to effective standard operating procedures and donations.

“We commend what Zimpapers has done while calling on other companies to come on board and help us keep our learners and teachers safe from Covid-19.

“We are also happy because our recoveries keep rising and with such gestures to our schools, we will be able to contain Covid-19 in our schools,” said Mr Ndoro.