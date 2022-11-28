Zimpapers donates $20 million to Island Hospice

Zimpapers Chief Executive Officer Mr Pikirayi Deketeke hands over Cancer Power Walk Funds to Island Hospice and Health Care this morning

Herald Reporter

As part of efforts to help the fight against cancer, Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Group has today donated $20 million to Island Hospice and Healthcare in Harare.

The money was handed to Island Hospice and Healthcare executive director Mr Mudiwa Mundawarara by Zimpapers Group Chief Executive Officer Mr Pikirayi Deketeke as part of proceeds generated from the Zimpapers Annual Cancer Power Walk held in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru, Masvingo and Kariba.

Zimpapers’ Digital and Publishing General Manager Mr Marks Shayamano and the Herald Managing Editor, Ruth Butaumocho also graced the event.

In 2015, Zimpapers signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Island Hospice and Healthcare which saw the group providing space across its platforms; radio and newspapers, to cancer health issues.

Island Hospice and Healthcare provides palliative and bereavement care services and the organisation also operates a nursing agency as a social enterprise initiative and clinical team, when required, involved in prevention services and campaigns.