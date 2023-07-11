Zimpapers create 2023 elections website

Tendai Gukutikwa Post Reporter

IN a bid to provide comprehensive coverage of the forthcoming harmonised elections, media giant, Zimpapers is in the process of creating an elections website as well as an interactive election map that will be live during the elections period.

Speaking while assuring the electorate of the group’s commitment to unbiased and fair coverage of news during the elections period and beyond, Group Editorial Executive, Mr William Chikoto said the media house has so far set up an election desk which is generating content and providing current information on the electoral processes.

Mr Chikoto is currently attending a two-day National Media Indaba on the 2023 harmonised elections that is being held in Mutare, together with various media personnel from across the country.

“The dedicated media house will provide comprehensive coverage of the forthcoming elections without favour. To evidence our commitment, the group has expanded its current affairs coverage of the electoral process as well as create a live coverage of the processes online.

“We are providing comprehensive coverage that is fair and does not discriminate. The company’s broadcast division expanded its current affairs programming to make sure that there is enough time to deal with election reporting and our newspapers are providing political advertising to all parties. The ball is now in the court of the political parties to make use of those platforms that we have provided,” he said.

Mr Chikoto also said Zimpapers’ journalists have been equipped with the necessary skills to cover the elections.

He, however, appealed to political parties to ensure the protection of journalists during the elections season.

“We appeal to political parties to protect our journalists as they gather news. We appreciate the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Media Commission on the sensitisation workshops around issues of safety of journalists that have been going on and we hope the election season will be safe for our journalists,” he said.

Other media organisations which include, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), Alpha Media Holdings, Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ) and AB Communications also submitted their submissions on their preparedness to cover the 2023 harmonised elections.