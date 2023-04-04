Zimpapers chair commends employees, promises to address concerns

Zimpapers Board Chair (near the window) speaks during the tour of Platinum FM studios while CEO Mr Pikirai Deketeke (left) listens.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

ZIMPAPERS Board Chairman, Mr Tommy Sithole has assured the diversified media group’s staff that their concerns are being attended to as it eyes to match world-class standards.

He made the remarks this morning to Zimpapers Mashonaland West Bureau staffers in Chinhoyi, where the Digital and Publishing (DAP), Radio Broadcasting (RBD) and Television Divisions have been converged.

Mr Sithole who was accompanied by Zimpapers Chief Executive Mr Pikirai Deketeke, Board member, Mrs Maidaano Ziyambi, Chief Finance Officer, Mr Farai Matanhire and RBD General Manager, Mr Comfort Mbofana toured the new offices and Platinum FM studios.

Platinum FM which was awarded a provincial operating licence, is scheduled to be commissioned by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa next week.

He said while management and board were working tirelessly to meet the demands of the workers particularly remuneration, Zimpapers was moving ahead to ensure that the working environment was pleasing and conducive.

Zimpapers, he said, was working to ensure that its employees across the country operate under modern-day conditions.

Mr Deketeke said the fully-equipped and state-of-the-art Chinhoyi Bureau office, was in line with the government’s development agenda.