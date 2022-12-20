Zimpapers brings early Christmas cheer to Makonde community

Makonde Legislator and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza commissioning the borehole donated by Zimpapers in partnership with RIDA and CMED to the Makonde community.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

NYAMATANDA villagers in Makonde’s Ward 8, who for long have walked long distances to access clean water, received an early Christmas present courtesy of diversified media house, Zimpapers.

The media organisation in partnership with Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) previously known as the District Development Fund (DDF) and Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED) installed a borehole in the area, cutting short the distance walked and at the same time improving accessibilty to safe and clean drinking water.

The borehole was commissioned by the Minister of Presidential Affairs and Monitoring of Government Programmes, Jorum Gumbo represented by (RIDA) director general, Mr Christopher Shumba.

Makonde Legislator and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza thanked Zimpapers for the gesture.