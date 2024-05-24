Zimpapers’ brands among Top 200 Superbrands

Ivan Zhakata and Rumbidzai Mushonga

ZIMBABWE’S largest integrated media house, Zimbabwe Newspapers Limited (Zimpapers), continues to shine in the media industry as three of its brands have been selected among the 2024 Top 200 Superbrands in the country.

According to a survey done by the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ), Zimpapers’ daily newspaper, The Herald, its leading weekly family newspaper, The Sunday Mail and top national radio station, Star FM, are among the Superbrands that have been dominating the market.

Speaking during the unveiling of the 2024 Top 200 brands in Harare, Mr Gillian Rusike, Executive Secretary of MAZ, said the brands are positively impacting the lives of the people of Zimbabwe.

Mr Rusike said a nationwide research identified the brands that are speaking to the lives of consumers, impacting and changing their lives.

“We have seen the unveiling of these 200 brands and we are going into a further research process to identify the Top 20 brands which will be announced at the end of the year.

“The process has been refined over the eight years that we have been hosting this event. We keep on refining it to make sure that it meets the expectations and the needs of the public,” he said.