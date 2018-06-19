Zimpapers Beauty Expo a huge success

Vongai Mbara Arts Correspondent

Working with renowned brands in the beauty industry, Zimpapers Corporate Events Department was able to attract a large number of beauty enthusiasts at the Zimpapers Beauty and Fashion Expo that was held on Saturday at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe.

Major players in the fashion and beauty game offered their innovations for attendees to explore with offerings like Black Opal cosmetics, Edgars, Elite school of beauty, Derby Cheryl Beauty Spa and Lesele among others.

Beauty experts presented educational sessions on the latest trends, tackling topics like treating common skin conditions, makeup tutorials and micro blading.

Among the exhibitions were natural hair products spurred by a growing consumer trend toward purchasing products that contain natural ingredients as well as a desire to support local brands.

Derby Cheryl Beauty Spa treated participants with free skin evaluations whilst Edgars gave free makeovers using top brands like Flori Roberts and Revlon.

Beauty schools like Elite school of beauty and Kanange College were part of the expo and they showcased beauty courses they offer for those willing to have careers in beauty.

Speaking about the event, Zimpapers Group Corporate Events Manager Jackie Kathemba said she was impressed by the turnout and hinted a possibility of another summer edition of the expo.

“I am thrilled with the experience that was delivered to our guests by our exhibitors. We had a successful expo and we recorded quite a big number of participants. Because of that, we are actually looking forward to a summer edition of this expo. It was amazing to make women feel motivated and excited about their professions, as well as show them possibilities of what they can achieve in life,” she said