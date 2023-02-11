Zimpapers App ranked among top global media houses

Farai Dauramanzi Herald Reporter

The Zimpapers App has been receiving high ratings from Apple on the App Store in the news category.

The ratings are based on usability, features and performance.

Zimpapers Group chief technology officer Mr Gorden Mwerenga said the country’s leading media group was excited as its application had, in the past few weeks, been ranked above some of the world’s top media organisations.

“In the news category they rank their top 10 best apps,” he said. “These rankings are done on a daily basis. Last week, we reached number three, ahead of BBC News, Sky News and CNN. These are deemed the world’s best news providers who invest in thousands of development work for their apps, but we beat them and we are currently still in the top 10.”

Zimpapers is the country’s leading and diversified media group that boasts of various newspaper publications, radio stations and a television station, Zimbabwe Television Network (ZTN).

Apart from its app being rated highly, the latest results of the independent Zimbabwe All Media and Products Survey (ZAMPS) that publications under the group and its radio stations were doing well in their respective categories.