Zimondi challenges World Cup-bound players

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Service Commissioner-General Retired Major General Paradzai Zimondi has urged national netball team players to represent the country with pride when they compete at the Vitality Netball World Cup next month. Zimondi was speaking at a send-off ceremony for six Correctional Queens members that are part of the delegation to represent the country at the World Cup in Liverpool, England, from July 12 to 21.

The six include four players – Felistus Kwangwa, who is the Gems’ vice-captain, Tafadzwa Mawango, Ndaizivei Madzikangava and Lorraine Manjoro. The other two are Nyembesi Kwava, who is the team’s physiotherapist and fitness trainer Clara Gumbo.

The ZPCS Commissioner-General was the guest of honour at the function held in Harare yesterday.

“I would like to urge you girls that when you go to the UK, Zimbabwe will be on the spotlight because of its position in Africa and in the world, it’s a very important position of Zimbabwe, so everybody will be looking at you to see what type of a people you are.

“Zimbabwe is a very important country in the world and so you must also show that you are good people, you are very happy people,” said Zimondi.

Zimondi said they take pride in having their members making the senior national netball team and challenged the players to maintain the spirit of sportsmanship as they represent the country.

“As the girls, go out together with their fellow teammates in the Zimbabwe national netball team, we, as the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) take pride in the fact that we contributed both numbers and quality to the national team.

“As netball players, you have thrust yourselves in the corridors of the world’s netball history. Your participation during the World Cup tournament should further influence you to compete in the spirit of sportsmanship and fair play as you continue to make friends the world over,” said Zimondi.

Zimondi said he is hopeful of a flawless participation at the Netball World Cup when he pointed out that there has been a lot of negativity coming from the Warriors’ participation at the ongoing African Cup of Nations football tournament in Egypt.

“I hope what is happening with the Warriors in Egypt will not happen to you. I am sure there has been very good preparation for this World Cup tournament in netball. The AFCON preparations for our Warriors, not that (it’s) their fault at all but from what I am reading in newspapers or hearing in the Press, it’s like the administrators of soccer have not been doing very well.

“We don’t want that, otherwise it affects what is supposed to happen on the pitch,” Zimondi said.

Kwangwa paid tribute to Zimondi for his support that has provided them with a platform to showcase their talent.

“I would like to thank you for the opportunity that you have given us as Correctional Queens to play netball, it is because of this opportunity that has made us who we are today.

“Also I would like to thank you for the morale and financial support that you have given us as officers/ players . . . We are overwhelmed and it also encourages us as players to make you proud,” said Kwangwa.

The Gems and Correctional Queens defender said they are grateful to their club coaches and teammates as they have contributed their careers.

The send-off was also attended by ZPCS Deputy Commissioner-Generals, Alford Dube and Moses Chihobvu, Correctional Queens team and ZPCS senior officers.