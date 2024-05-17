Zimdancehall chanter Mbida D acquitted of fraud

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Zimdancehall chanter Tawanda Madondo, popularly known as Mbida D, has been acquitted of fraud.

Madondo was acquitted after a full trial by Harare magistrate, Ms Talent Gara, after the State failed to prove its case against him.

Madondo was accused of absconding from performing at a public show where he was hired to perform.

The complainant is Benjamin Gororo.

The State alleged that on March 20, Madondo agreed to perform at Gororo’s nite club on March 30.

He was allegedly paid a deposit of US$100 on the understanding that the balance would be paid after the show.

Madondo allegedly did not show up on the agreed date, and became evasive.

He was arrested on April 25 after the police received a tip-off of his whereabouts.

Madondo was represented by his lawyer, Mr Dumisani Mtombeni.