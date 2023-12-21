Zimcare elects new board

Herald Reporter

Zimcare Trust, a leading organisation dedicated to caring for and educating intellectually challenged individuals in Zimbabwe, has elected Dr Tinashe Manzungu and Ms Patricia Glenda Kambarami as chairperson and vice chairperson respectively.

Pete Compton, Siwinike Tauya, Elsie Stevenson Mahlangu, Emily Manyere, and Advocate Takudzwa Josiah Mafongoya make up the rest of the board members.

Dr Manzungu said the newly elected councillors will champion inclusivity, empowerment and ensure opportunities are availed without discrimination.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new Councilors. Their diverse professional backgrounds, experience across industries and boards, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of intellectually challenged individuals provide the right mix of innovation which will undoubtedly disrupt Zimcare Trust in a positive manner and enhance our ability to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.

“Together, we are dedicated to furthering our mission of fostering inclusivity, empowerment, and opportunities for all members of our community,” he said.

The new Councillors represent a significant step forward in the organisation’s ongoing commitment to advancing the welfare and empowerment of intellectually challenged persons in communities.

Dr Manzungu is a philanthropist, prominent business leader, holder of two doctorate degrees along with several other qualifications and the Zimcare Trust Council is poised to benefit from his wealth of experience and expertise in leading organizations towards impactful and sustainable change.

Ms Kambarami, the incoming vice chair, is a dedicated professional with a Bachelor of Science Honors in Sociology, disability advocate and founder of St. Christopher’s Children with Disability (SCCD) an institution committed to empowering marginalized children in Hatcliffe.

The rest of the members will bring unique skills, experiences, and perspectives that will contribute to the organization’s mission of providing comprehensive care, support, and education to intellectually challenged individuals.